VR Resources Begins Drilling at New Boston Site

VR Resources Ltd. has commenced its first drilling program at the East Zone of its New Boston polymetallic copper-moly-silver porphyry system in Nevada, aiming to complete 2-4 drill holes over 1,500-2,000 meters within a month, with results anticipated in the following months. The exploration leverages advanced geophysical technologies and builds upon historic drilling data to target high-concentration copper sulfide zones. Enthusiastic about the project’s potential amidst rising copper demand, the company highlights its experienced team and optimal setup for the undertaking.

