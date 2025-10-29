Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Expands into Mexican Market with Phalanx Partnership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals ( (TSE:VM) ) has issued an announcement.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Phalanx, a leading pharmaceutical distributor in Mexico, to expand its market presence in the Mexican healthcare sector. This partnership is a significant milestone in Voyageur’s international growth strategy, aiming to increase access to its barium-based contrast media products in Latin America, a region with growing demand for high-quality imaging solutions.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Canadian public company focused on developing cost-effective imaging contrast media products, specifically barium and iodine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). The company aims to vertically integrate the barium and iodine contrast markets and is also working on new endo fullerene drugs.

