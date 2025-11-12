Voyager Therapeutics Reports Increased Losses Amid Rising R&D Costs

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. ( (VYGR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Voyager Therapeutics Inc. presented to its investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for neurological diseases, leveraging its proprietary platforms to address conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Voyager Therapeutics disclosed a net loss of $27.9 million, reflecting an increase from the previous year’s loss of $9 million for the same period. The company’s collaboration revenue decreased significantly, from $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $13.4 million in 2025, while operating expenses rose due to increased research and development costs. Despite these challenges, Voyager Therapeutics maintains a robust cash position with $229 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which the company believes will support its operations for at least the next twelve months. Looking ahead, Voyager Therapeutics remains committed to advancing its pipeline and strategic collaborations, aiming to enhance its position in the gene therapy market for neurological diseases.

