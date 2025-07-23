Voya Financial Reports $360 Billion in Assets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Voya Financial ( (VOYA) ).

Voya Financial disclosed that its Investment Management segment had approximately $360 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. This preliminary figure includes various asset types and reflects the company’s robust market presence, indicating significant holdings in equity, fixed income, and alternative assets, which may impact its operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (VOYA) stock is a Hold with a $76.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Voya Financial stock, see the VOYA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VOYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VOYA is a Outperform.

Voya Financial’s stock is rated well due to strong earnings performance and strategic initiatives like the P-Caps issuance, enhancing financial flexibility. The positive price momentum supports this, though caution is warranted considering potential cash flow concerns and macroeconomic uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on VOYA stock, click here.

More about Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides a range of financial products and services, including managing assets for institutional and retail clients.

Average Trading Volume: 885,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.96B

Find detailed analytics on VOYA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue