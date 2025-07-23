Vox Royalty Announces Expansion at Binduli North Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vox Royalty ( (TSE:VOXR) ) just unveiled an update.

Vox Royalty Corp. has announced a significant expansion at the Binduli North gold project in Western Australia, where it holds a gold royalty interest. The expansion, approved by the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, includes a 40% increase in processing capacity and infrastructure upgrades, which are expected to enhance royalty revenue potential. This development underscores Norton’s commitment to the project and positions Vox to potentially generate substantial annual revenue, bolstering its operations and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:VOXR) stock is a Buy with a C$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vox Royalty stock, see the TSE:VOXR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:VOXR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VOXR is a Neutral.

Vox Royalty’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and strategic developments, supported by a solid balance sheet and positive technical trends. However, the negative net income and high P/E ratio present valuation concerns. Continued improvement in profitability and strategic execution are crucial for enhancing the overall performance.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:VOXR stock, click here.

More about Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty company focused on generating returns through a diverse portfolio of over 60 royalties across six jurisdictions. Established in 2014, the company leverages its intellectual property, technical expertise, and global sourcing network to acquire high-return royalty assets in the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 18,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$228.4M

For detailed information about VOXR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue