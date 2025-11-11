Vow ASA Announces Q3 2025 Report Release and Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vow ASA is set to release its third-quarter 2025 report on November 19, 2025, with a presentation and Q&A session available for stakeholders both in-person and via webcast. This announcement underscores Vow’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SSHPF) stock is a Sell with a NOK1.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vow ASA stock, see the SSHPF Stock Forecast page.

More about Vow ASA

Vow ASA, headquartered in Oslo and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, specializes in converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company leads in wastewater purification and waste valorization in the cruise market and holds niche positions in food safety, robotics, and heat-intensive industries with a focus on decarbonization.

Average Trading Volume: 1,252,293

Current Market Cap: NOK473.3M

