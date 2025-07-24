Vortex Energy Secures Approval for Key Survey at Robinsons River Salt Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vortex Energy Corp. ( (TSE:VRTX) ) has issued an announcement.

Vortex Energy Corp. has received government approval to conduct an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey at its Robinsons River Salt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador. This approval marks a significant step in the company’s exploration efforts, as the ANT survey will provide valuable subsurface imaging to identify potential salt dome geometries and prioritize drill targets. This development is expected to enhance Vortex’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the mineral exploration industry, potentially benefiting stakeholders by advancing the project’s progress.

More about Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company is advancing its Robinson River Salt Project in Newfoundland & Labrador, which is prospective for salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage, as well as its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, known for its uranium deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 112,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$11.84M

