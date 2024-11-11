Volt Resources Innovates in Graphite Purification Process

Volt Resources Ltd (AU:VRC) has released an update.

Volt Resources Ltd is pushing forward with its innovative graphite purification process, having extended its provisional patent and initiated a cost-saving pre-feasibility study for a US Graphite Refinery. This low-cost method promises to overcome the challenges and high expenses of conventional purification techniques, positioning Volt to tap into diverse markets beyond just lithium-ion batteries.

