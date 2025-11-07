VolitionRX Amends Underwriting Agreement for Stock Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from VolitionRX ( (VNRX) ).

On October 10, 2025, VolitionRx Limited entered into an Underwriting Agreement with Newbridge Securities Corporation for a public offering of 11,550,000 shares of common stock, along with warrants for an equal number of shares. The offering was priced at $0.52 per share, including a $0.01 warrant, with a 7% underwriting discount. On November 7, 2025, an amendment to the agreement allowed the underwriter to exercise an over-allotment option for 1,194,000 shares and 1,732,500 warrants at the same price, enhancing flexibility in the offering.

Spark’s Take on VNRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VNRX is a Underperform.

VolitionRX’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The company’s financial instability, negative equity, and cash burn issues are significant concerns. While there are positive developments in cost reduction and revenue growth, these are overshadowed by the lack of profitability and uncertain revenue projections.

More about VolitionRX

VolitionRx Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing blood-based diagnostic tests for detecting and diagnosing various diseases, with a particular emphasis on cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 533,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $51.36M

