Volcano Spring Sets Up Nomination Committee to Enhance Board Structure

Miji International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1715) ) has shared an update.

Volcano Spring International Holdings Limited has established a nomination committee to oversee the composition and structure of its Board of Directors. This committee is tasked with reviewing the Board’s structure, diversity, and skills, as well as recommending changes to align with the company’s corporate strategy. The committee will also assess the independence of directors, support succession planning, and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

More about Miji International Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,907,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$122.7M

See more data about 1715 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

