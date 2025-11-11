Vodafone Reports Strong H1 FY26 Results, Expects Upper End of Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ).

Vodafone Group Plc reported a strong performance for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, with a 7.3% increase in total revenue to €19.6 billion, driven by robust service revenue growth and the consolidation of Three UK. The company is on track to achieve the upper end of its financial guidance for the year, with strategic progress in operational improvements, customer satisfaction initiatives, and network integration. Vodafone has introduced a new progressive dividend policy with a 2.5% increase expected, reflecting its positive growth trajectory. The company is also advancing its digital services and financial offerings, particularly in Africa, and leveraging AI to enhance customer care and network operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Hold with a £72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly with declining revenues and profitability. However, positive guidance and strategic initiatives from the earnings call provide some optimism. Technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

More about Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc is a leading telecommunications company operating in the mobile and broadband sectors. It offers a range of services including mobile voice, messaging, data, and fixed broadband services. The company has a significant presence in Europe, Africa, and other regions, focusing on enhancing connectivity and digital services.

Average Trading Volume: 53,048,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £21.08B

