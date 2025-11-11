Vodafone Launches €500 Million Share Buyback Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ).

Vodafone Group Plc has announced a €500 million share buyback programme, set to commence on 11 November 2025 and conclude by 4 February 2026. The programme aims to reduce share capital by repurchasing ordinary shares, which will be managed by Merrill Lynch International on the London Stock Exchange and other trading facilities. This strategic move is intended to bolster Vodafone’s market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly with declining revenues and profitability. However, positive guidance and strategic initiatives from the earnings call provide some optimism. Technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

More about Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading telecoms company operating in Europe and Africa, serving over 355 million mobile and broadband customers. It operates networks in 15 countries, with investments in five more and partnerships in over 40 countries. Vodafone is notable for its extensive IoT platform with over 215 million connections and provides financial services to 92 million customers across seven African countries.

Average Trading Volume: 53,048,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £21.08B

