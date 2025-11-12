Vodafone Group Reports Strong H1 FY26 Performance

Vodafone Group Plc ( (VOD) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vodafone Group Plc presented to its investors.

Vodafone Group Plc is a multinational telecommunications company providing a wide range of services including mobile, fixed, and broadband services, with a significant presence in Europe, Africa, and other regions. The company is known for its extensive network coverage and innovative digital services.

Vodafone Group Plc reported a strong performance in the first half of fiscal year 2026, with significant revenue growth driven by service revenue increases and the consolidation of Three UK. The company is on track to meet the upper end of its financial guidance for the year, supported by strategic progress and operational improvements.

Key financial highlights include a 7.3% increase in total revenue to €19.6 billion, driven by an 8.1% rise in service revenue. Adjusted EBITDAaL grew by 5.9% to €5.7 billion, although operating profit decreased by 9.2% to €2.2 billion due to higher depreciation and amortization. The UK, Türkiye, and Africa showed strong growth, with Germany returning to positive growth in Q2.

Vodafone’s strategic initiatives include the integration of Vodafone and Three networks in the UK, expansion of digital services in Africa, and enhancements in customer service through AI technologies. The company also announced a new progressive dividend policy, expecting a 2.5% increase in dividends for FY26.

Looking forward, Vodafone remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with expectations to deliver at the upper end of its FY26 guidance ranges. The company continues to focus on operational efficiencies and strategic investments to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

