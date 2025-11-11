Vodafone Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Market Position

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vodafone Group Plc announced the repurchase of 6,514,459 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of a previously announced buyback program. This move is intended to hold the shares in treasury, which could potentially impact the company’s share value and market positioning by reducing the number of shares available in the market, thereby increasing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Hold with a £72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly with declining revenues and profitability. However, positive guidance and strategic initiatives from the earnings call provide some optimism. Technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution, with mixed signals and a negative P/E ratio.

Vodafone Group Plc is a multinational telecommunications company that provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data, and fixed broadband. The company operates globally, focusing on enhancing connectivity and digital services across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 53,048,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £21.08B

