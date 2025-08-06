Vodafone Executes Share Buyback Program with Goldman Sachs

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ) has shared an announcement.

Vodafone Group Plc has repurchased 16,231,069 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of a share buyback program. The shares will be held in treasury, increasing Vodafone’s total treasury shares to over 1.4 billion. This move is part of Vodafone’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including high debt and negative profitability metrics, partially offset by positive liquidity and strategic initiatives. Technical indicators suggest a moderately positive market sentiment, while the earnings call provided optimistic future guidance. Valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings, despite an attractive dividend yield.

Vodafone Group Plc is a leading telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile, fixed broadband, and digital TV. It operates globally, with a strong presence in Europe and Africa, focusing on delivering connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 91,743,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.14B

