Vodafone Executes Share Buyback Program with Goldman Sachs

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ) has provided an update.

Vodafone Group Plc announced the purchase of 18,081,555 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International as part of a share buyback program. This transaction, which was executed on August 4, 2025, is part of Vodafone’s strategy to manage its capital structure by holding the repurchased shares in treasury. The move is expected to impact the company’s share capital and could influence its market positioning by potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Buy with a £1.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone faces financial challenges but benefits from positive technical trends and corporate actions like share buybacks. While valuation metrics are weak, strategic initiatives and earnings call insights provide a promising outlook. The company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and leverage growth opportunities are notable.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:VOD stock, click here.

More about Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc is a multinational telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband, and digital television services. The company operates in various markets worldwide, focusing on delivering connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 91,743,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.14B

Learn more about VOD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue