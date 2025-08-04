Vodafone Executes Share Buyback Program with Goldman Sachs

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ) has shared an update.

Vodafone Group Plc announced the purchase of 23,934,970 of its ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs International, as part of a previously announced share buyback program. This move is intended to hold the purchased shares in treasury, which could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation and thus increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Buy with a £1.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score is driven by a strong earnings call suggesting potential growth, offset by weak financial performance and unattractive valuation. The technical indicators provide mild support with an upward trend. Strategic corporate actions, while not directly weighted, contribute positively.

More about Vodafone

Vodafone Group Plc is a multinational telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband, and digital television. It operates in various markets worldwide, focusing on delivering connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 91,743,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.14B

