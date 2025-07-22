Vodafone Enhances Share Buyback Program with New Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ) has shared an announcement.

Vodafone Group Plc announced the purchase of 10,196,500 of its ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, acquired at an average price of 82.76 pence, will be held in treasury, increasing Vodafone’s total treasury shares to over 2.1 billion. This move is part of Vodafone’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, potentially impacting its stock liquidity and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Buy with a £1.40 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Neutral.

Vodafone’s overall stock score is primarily supported by positive technical indicators and strategic initiatives, including corporate actions boosting shareholder value. While the valuation and financial performance have weaknesses, the company’s strategic direction and liquidity provide a stable outlook.

Vodafone Group Plc is a leading telecommunications company that operates globally, providing a wide range of services including mobile, fixed-line, broadband, and television services. The company focuses on delivering connectivity and digital services to consumers and businesses, with a strong presence in Europe and Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 89,227,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £19.95B

