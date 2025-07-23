Vodafone Announces Major Shareholding Change with Barclays

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vodafone ( (GB:VOD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vodafone Group Plc has announced a major shareholding notification following Barclays PLC’s acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, resulting in a change in voting rights. The transaction, which occurred on July 18, 2025, has led to Barclays holding a total of 6.11% of voting rights in Vodafone, marking a slight increase from their previous position. This adjustment in shareholding reflects Barclays’ strategic positioning and could influence Vodafone’s governance and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VOD) stock is a Buy with a £1.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vodafone stock, see the GB:VOD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOD is a Outperform.

Vodafone’s overall stock score of 73 is driven by strong technical momentum and strategic corporate actions enhancing shareholder value. However, financial performance challenges and valuation concerns due to negative earnings temper the score.

More about Vodafone

Vodafone is a leading telecoms company operating in Europe and Africa, serving over 340 million mobile and broadband customers across 15 countries. The company is heavily invested in undersea cables and IoT platforms, with 205 million IoT connections and financial services reaching 88 million customers in Africa. Vodafone is also developing satellite communications to connect remote areas.

Average Trading Volume: 88,539,924

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £20.39B

