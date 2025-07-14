Vizsla Silver Completes Over-Allotment Option, Raising $15 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vizsla Silver ( (TSE:VZLA) ) has issued an update.

Vizsla Silver has announced the successful closing of its over-allotment option, resulting in the sale of an additional 5,000,100 common shares at $3.00 each, generating $15 million in gross proceeds. These funds will be used to advance exploration and development projects, including the Panuco and Santa Fe projects, and for potential acquisitions, enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC. The company focuses on advancing its flagship Panuco silver-gold project in Sinaloa, Mexico, aiming to become a leading silver company through a dual track development approach involving mine development and district scale exploration.

YTD Price Performance: 73.05%

Average Trading Volume: 704,524

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.49B

