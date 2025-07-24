Vivakor Appoints New CFO Amid Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vivakor ( (VIVK) ) has issued an announcement.

Vivakor, Inc. has announced the appointment of Kimberly Hawley as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective July 24, 2025. Ms. Hawley brings extensive experience from her previous role at Empire Diversified Energy, where she managed financial operations and secured significant long-term financing. This leadership change follows the resignation of Tyler Nelson, the former CFO, who cited disagreements with Vivakor’s financial processes and strategic decisions, as well as issues with internal controls, as reasons for his departure.

Spark’s Take on VIVK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIVK is a Neutral.

Vivakor’s strong revenue growth and strategic corporate actions are overshadowed by ongoing profitability challenges and high leverage. Mixed technical indicators and a weak valuation further limit the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on VIVK stock, click here.

More about Vivakor

Average Trading Volume: 679,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $40.58M

For an in-depth examination of VIVK stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue