Rodney Damon Cocks has concluded his tenure as a director of Vitura Health Limited, as of April 20, 2024. Prior to his departure, Cocks held significant interests in the company, with 21 million ordinary shares and 4.5 million options through NewSouthern Investment Trust 1. No interests in contracts were reported at the time of his cessation as director.

