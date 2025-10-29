Vita Life Sciences Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vita Life Sciences Limited ( (AU:VLS) ) just unveiled an update.

Vita Life Sciences Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program, detailing the acquisition of 8,898 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to 407,413. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, signaling confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VLS) stock is a Buy with a A$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vita Life Sciences Limited stock, see the AU:VLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Vita Life Sciences Limited

Vita Life Sciences Limited operates in the health and wellness industry, focusing on the development and distribution of vitamins and nutritional supplements. The company targets markets that prioritize health-conscious products, catering to consumers seeking to enhance their well-being through scientifically-backed supplements.

Average Trading Volume: 12,809

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$129.7M

Find detailed analytics on VLS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue