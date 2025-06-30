Vistry Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) is now available.

Vistry Group PLC announced a reduction in its capital, now consisting of 326,109,402 Ordinary 50p shares, following the cancellation of 858,647 shares through a share buyback program. This adjustment affects the total voting rights, which now stand at 325,719,332, a figure that shareholders will use to assess their interest in the company under FCA rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTY is a Outperform.

Vistry Group’s strong revenue growth and strategic share buyback program are major strengths. However, high leverage and an elevated P/E ratio present risks. Technical indicators support positive momentum, while the lack of dividend yield is a downside for income-seeking investors.

More about Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC operates in the construction and housebuilding industry, focusing on the development of residential properties across the UK. The company is known for its commitment to delivering quality homes and has a significant presence in the housing market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,182,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.15B

