Vistry Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Vistry Group PLC has recently executed a share buyback as part of their previously announced programme, purchasing 22,778 Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 1307.00 to 1329.00 GBp per share. Following the buyback, the company will cancel the acquired shares, which will result in a reduced number of Ordinary Shares in issue and, consequently, a new total of voting rights. This move is part of their strategic financial management and could potentially impact the company’s stock performance.

