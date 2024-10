Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Vistry Group PLC has repurchased 31,182 of its Ordinary 50p Shares as part of a share buyback scheme, with prices ranging from 951.50 GBp to 968.00 GBp. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of voting shares to 332,959,995. This move is part of strategic efforts to manage the company’s capital structure.

