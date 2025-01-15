Vistry Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) is now available.

Vistry Group PLC announced that it has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 57,340 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 517.50 GBp to 528.00 GBp. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares and voting rights, which impacts shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Vistry Group

YTD Price Performance: -10.40%

Average Trading Volume: 2,848,109

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.71B

