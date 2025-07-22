Vistry Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) has shared an announcement.

Vistry Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 49,000 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 601.60 GBp to 613.80 GBp, with a volume-weighted average price of 607.2439 GBp. This transaction reduces the total number of voting rights in the company to 324,992,832, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTY is a Neutral.

Vistry Group’s stock is primarily supported by its financial performance and proactive corporate events, such as share buybacks. However, technical analysis shows bearish indicators, and valuation metrics suggest overvaluation, dampening the overall attractiveness of the stock.

More about Vistry Group

Average Trading Volume: 1,053,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.95B

