Vistry Group Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 51,000 Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) is now available.

Vistry Group PLC has announced the purchase of 51,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 577.20 GBp to 585.80 GBp, with a volume-weighted average price of 580.3118 GBp. Following this transaction, the total number of voting rights in the company will be 324,700,208. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VTY) stock is a Hold with a £1434.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vistry Group stock, see the GB:VTY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTY is a Neutral.

Vistry Group’s stock score reflects strong corporate actions with share buybacks that enhance shareholder value, but is tempered by technical analysis indicating bearish trends and an overvaluation concern. Financial performance shows positive revenue growth but highlights the need for better margin management and leverage control.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:VTY stock, click here.

More about Vistry Group

Average Trading Volume: 1,062,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.86B

Learn more about VTY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue