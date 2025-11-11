Vistry Group Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 46,000 Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vistry Group PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 46,000 of its Ordinary 50p Shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 638.60 GBp to 655.20 GBp, with a volume-weighted average price of 649.45 GBp. These shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue to 322,157,149 and adjusting the total voting rights to 321,467,079. This move is part of Vistry’s strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:VTY) stock is a Hold with a £608.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vistry Group stock, see the GB:VTY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTY is a Neutral.

Vistry Group’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong revenue growth and positive cash flow generation. However, challenges with declining profit margins and increased leverage weigh on the financial performance score. The technical analysis shows moderate momentum, while the valuation score is low due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield.

More about Vistry Group

Average Trading Volume: 891,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.03B

