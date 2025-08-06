Vistry Group CEO Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) is now available.

Vistry Group PLC announced that its Executive Chair and CEO, Greg Fitzgerald, has purchased 84,068 ordinary shares at a total cost of £496,264.94, bringing his total share purchases in 2025 to 171,282 shares. This transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, increases Fitzgerald’s total holdings to 1,289,790 shares, representing approximately 0.4% of the company’s total voting rights, and reflects his continued confidence in the company’s prospects.

Spark’s Take on GB:VTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VTY is a Neutral.

Vistry Group’s stock score reflects strong corporate actions with share buybacks that enhance shareholder value, but is tempered by technical analysis indicating bearish trends and an overvaluation concern. Financial performance shows positive revenue growth but highlights the need for better margin management and leverage control.

More about Vistry Group

Average Trading Volume: 1,062,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.86B

