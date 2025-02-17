Vistry Group Announces Share Purchase Under Incentive Plan

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Vistry Group ( (GB:VTY) ) has shared an update.

Vistry Group PLC has announced a transaction involving the purchase of ordinary shares by the Trustee of the Vistry Group PLC Share Incentive Plan. The transaction, which took place on the London Stock Exchange, involved the acquisition of 24 shares at a price of £6.215 each. This move reflects ongoing participation in the Plan, funded through monthly salary deductions, and highlights the company’s continued focus on aligning employee interests with corporate growth.

More about Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC operates in the construction industry, focusing on housebuilding and residential development projects across the United Kingdom. The company is known for its range of housing solutions, catering to various market segments, including affordable housing, private rental, and mixed-use developments.

YTD Price Performance: 9.44%

Average Trading Volume: 2,465,318

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.05B

