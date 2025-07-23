Vistra Energy Announces PJM Auction Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vistra Energy ( (VST) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Vistra Corp. announced its results from the PJM Capacity Auction for the 2026/2027 planning year, clearing approximately 10,314 megawatts at a weighted average price of $329.17 per megawatt-day. This outcome underscores Vistra’s significant presence in the energy market and its strategic positioning to meet future energy demands, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market influence.

The most recent analyst rating on (VST) stock is a Buy with a $141.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vistra Energy stock, see the VST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VST is a Outperform.

Vistra Energy’s stock is supported by strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions. Despite some valuation concerns and mixed technical indicators, positive earnings guidance and corporate developments provide a robust outlook.

More about Vistra Energy

Vistra, a Fortune 500 company based in Irving, Texas, is a leading integrated retail electricity and power generation company. It operates a diverse power generation fleet including natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities, focusing on reliability, affordability, and sustainability across the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 5,531,244

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $64.16B

