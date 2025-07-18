Visteon Appoints Marjorie T. Sennett to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 17, 2025, Visteon Corporation announced the appointment of Marjorie T. Sennett to its Board of Directors, where she will serve on the Audit and Organization and Compensation Committees. Ms. Sennett brings extensive experience in finance and technology, having served on various boards and as a CFO, which is expected to enhance Visteon’s strategic direction in the automotive technology sector. Her appointment underscores Visteon’s commitment to strengthening its leadership in the fast-growing automotive technology market.

Spark’s Take on VC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VC is a Outperform.

Visteon demonstrates robust financial performance and strategic growth potential, bolstered by significant new business wins and strong operational metrics. However, technical indicators suggest the stock may be overbought, and external uncertainties such as tariffs pose potential risks.

More about Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics and connected car solutions, advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions. The company’s portfolio includes digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys, operating in 17 countries with a network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, Visteon recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business.

Average Trading Volume: 401,721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.99B

