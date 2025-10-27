Vistagen’s Phase 3 Trial of Fasedienol Nasal Spray: A Potential Game-Changer for Anxiety Treatment

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. ((VTGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘US, Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Clinical Trial of Fasedienol Nasal Spray for the Acute Treatment of Anxiety Induced by a Public Speaking Challenge in Adult Subjects With Social Anxiety Disorder, With an Open-Label Extension (PALISADE-3)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Fasedienol Nasal Spray in reducing acute anxiety symptoms in adults with Social Anxiety Disorder during public speaking challenges.

The intervention being tested is Fasedienol Nasal Spray, an experimental drug administered intranasally. It is designed to alleviate acute anxiety symptoms in adults aged 18 to 65, with the potential for use up to six times daily over a 12-month period in an open-label extension.

The study is interventional with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It employs triple masking, meaning that participants, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on April 4, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the trial, which is still recruiting participants.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Vistagen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results demonstrate a positive impact on anxiety symptoms. This could position Vistagen favorably in the competitive landscape of anxiety disorder treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue