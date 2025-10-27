Vistagen’s Phase 3 Trial: A Potential Game-Changer for Anxiety Treatment?

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. ((VTGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘US, Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Clinical Trial of Fasedienol Nasal Spray for the Acute Treatment of Anxiety Induced by a Public Speaking Challenge in Adult Subjects With Social Anxiety Disorder, With an Open-Label Extension (PALISADE-4)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Fasedienol Nasal Spray for treating acute anxiety in adults with Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) triggered by public speaking.

The intervention being tested is the Fasedienol Nasal Spray, an experimental drug administered intranasally. It is designed to alleviate symptoms of acute anxiety in adults with SAD, specifically during public speaking scenarios.

This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking (participant, investigator, and outcomes assessor) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on September 24, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the progress and potential results of the trial.

The update on this study could influence Vistagen’s stock performance positively if results show significant efficacy and safety, potentially boosting investor confidence. The competitive landscape in anxiety treatments is robust, with several players, but a successful trial could position Vistagen favorably in the market.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

