Visionflex Group Clarifies Director’s Interest in Share Placement

1st Group Ltd. ( (AU:VFX) ) has provided an update.

Visionflex Group Limited clarified details regarding the participation of Mr. Mundey and Mr. Kafrouni in a share placement from November 2024. The announcement addressed the issuance of placement options and confirmed that shareholder approval under Listing Rule 10.11 was not necessary as both individuals were executives, not related parties, at the time of their participation. This clarification ensures transparency in the company’s securities records and reinforces compliance with market regulations.

More about 1st Group Ltd.

Visionflex Group Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing an integrated hardware and software platform designed to enhance healthcare delivery. The company focuses on making healthcare accessible, efficient, and connected, enabling healthcare providers to offer comprehensive, real-time care across various settings, from metropolitan health networks to community-based care.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.03M

