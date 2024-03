Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, Inc. (GV) has released an update.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, Inc. has announced an Agreement of Purchase and Sale for a condominium unit, detailing the purchase price, deposit details, and fixtures included. The agreement specifies the responsibilities of the buyer and seller regarding common expenses, parking, lockers, and applicable taxes such as HST.

