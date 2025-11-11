Vision Marine’s Nautical Ventures Celebrates Offshore Racing Triumph

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Vision Marine Technologies ( (VMAR) ).

Shaun Torrente, supported by Nautical Ventures, a subsidiary of Vision Marine Technologies, secured the Super Stock Offshore World Championship at the 44th Annual Race World Offshore Key West World Championships. This victory, achieved with a newly developed hull from STR Powerboats, highlights the technical excellence and perseverance of Torrente and reflects Vision Marine’s commitment to performance and innovation. Torrente’s ongoing collaboration with Vision Marine on electric performance projects, such as the Sterk 31E, underscores the company’s focus on pushing the limits of boating technology.

The most recent analyst rating on (VMAR) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vision Marine Technologies stock, see the VMAR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VMAR is a Neutral.

Vision Marine Technologies has a low overall stock score due to significant financial struggles, including declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical indicators are mixed, suggesting cautious market momentum. Valuation concerns also weigh heavily, as reflected in the negative P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call or significant corporate events data provides no additional insights to offset these challenges.

More about Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. epitomizes the marine industry’s shift toward integrated propulsion and premium boating experiences. Through its pioneering E-Motion™ high-voltage electric powertrain system and its retail subsidiary Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine combines technology, distribution, and service to deliver a superior on-water experience across both electric and internal combustion engine segments.

Average Trading Volume: 709,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.94M

