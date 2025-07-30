Viridian Therapeutics Partners with Kissei for Japan Market

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Viridian Therapeutics ( (VRDN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Viridian Therapeutics announced a collaboration and license agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize veligrotug and VRDN-003 in Japan. The agreement includes an upfront payment of $70 million to Viridian, with potential additional milestone payments up to $315 million and tiered royalties on net sales. This partnership combines Viridian’s expertise in thyroid eye disease treatments with Kissei’s experience in rare diseases, aiming to address unmet needs for TED patients in Japan.

Spark’s Take on VRDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRDN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 61 reflects the mixed outlook for Viridian Therapeutics. The most significant strength is the positive phase 3 trial results, which boost potential future growth. However, financial instability due to declining revenues and negative profitability weigh heavily on the score. Technical indicators suggest current positive momentum, but valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings.

More about Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing potential best-in-class medicines for serious and rare diseases. The company specializes in antibody discovery and protein engineering, advancing multiple candidates for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED) and a novel portfolio of neonatal Fc receptor inhibitors for autoimmune diseases. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Average Trading Volume: 742,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.41B

