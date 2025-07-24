Virginia National Bankshares Declares Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Virginia National Bankshares ( (VABK) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Virginia National Bankshares Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on August 29, 2025, reflecting an annual yield of approximately 3.78%. The company reported a net income of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, consistent with the previous year, and a 12% increase in year-to-date earnings compared to 2024. This growth was driven by increased net interest income due to higher average loan balances and decreased interest expenses. The company’s strategic focus on operating efficiencies and asset quality has resulted in improved financial metrics, such as a higher net interest margin and a better efficiency ratio, positioning it favorably in the market.

Spark’s Take on VABK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VABK is a Outperform.

Virginia National Bankshares presents a strong financial performance with solid revenue growth and profitability, bolstered by a stable balance sheet and consistent cash flow. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bullish trend, while its valuation is supported by a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. The absence of recent earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional influence on the score.

More about Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services such as loans and deposit accounts. The company focuses on providing exceptional service to depositors and borrowers, contributing to positive returns for customers, communities, and shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 4,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $205.6M

