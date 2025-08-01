Virgin Galactic Extends CEO Michael Colglazier’s Contract

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Virgin Galactic Holdings ( (SPCE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. amended and restated the employment agreement with CEO Michael Colglazier, extending his term for five years with automatic annual renewals. The agreement includes an increased base salary, a target annual bonus, and a retention bonus linked to the company’s first revenue-generating Delta spaceflight, reflecting the company’s commitment to leadership stability and incentivizing performance in its commercial spaceflight endeavors.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPCE) stock is a Sell with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Virgin Galactic Holdings stock, see the SPCE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPCE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s financial challenges, including significant operational losses and cash flow deficits. Despite these issues, there is some technical strength and strategic progress, as indicated by recent earnings call highlights. However, valuation remains a concern given the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends.

More about Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. operates in the aerospace industry, focusing on space tourism and commercial spaceflight services.

Average Trading Volume: 6,002,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $158M

