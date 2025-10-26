Virgin Australia Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited ( (AU:VGN) ) has issued an announcement.

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to a sustainable future. This report underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its environmental impact and operational sustainability, which is crucial for maintaining its competitive position in the airline industry and meeting stakeholder expectations.

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited, founded in 2000, is one of the largest airlines in Australia, offering an extensive domestic network, short-haul international services, charter and cargo operations, and a loyalty program called Velocity Frequent Flyer. The company employs over 8,000 people and allows Velocity members to redeem flights to over 650 destinations worldwide through its network and international partners.

