VIP Play Faces Financial Obligations Amid Credit Agreement

The latest update is out from VIP Play ( (VIPZ) ).

VIP Play, Inc. announced that on March 31, 2025, it entered into a First Amended and Restated Discretionary Convertible Revolving Line Of Credit Demand Note with Excel Family Partners, LLLP, for up to $14 million. This agreement, controlled by board member Bruce Cassidy, allows Excel to make loans at its discretion, with a current outstanding balance of $19,657,043 as of October 24, 2025. The loans accrue interest at a fixed rate of 12% per annum, with provisions for conversion into common stock under certain conditions. This financial arrangement may impact VIP Play’s liquidity and shareholder structure, depending on Excel’s future actions regarding loan conversion or demand for repayment.

More about VIP Play

VIP Play, Inc. is a Nevada-based company involved in the financial services industry, focusing on providing credit solutions through discretionary convertible revolving lines of credit.

Average Trading Volume: 21,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.68M

