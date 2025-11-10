Viomi Technology Reports Strong First Half 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Viomi Technology Co ( (VIOT) ) is now available.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting a 76.6% increase in net revenues to RMB1,477.6 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s strategic reorganization and focus on home water systems have driven significant growth, with revenues from this segment increasing by 84.8%. Viomi’s commitment to innovation and global market expansion is evident in its product launches and partnerships, which have strengthened its industry position and promise sustainable growth.

Viomi Technology Co’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, with declining revenues, ongoing losses, and negative cash flows. Technical analysis shows weak momentum, while valuation is challenged by a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors together indicate significant financial and operational hurdles that the company needs to overcome to improve its stock performance.

More about Viomi Technology Co

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is a leading technology company in China specializing in home water solutions. The company focuses on product innovation, market expansion, and brand enhancement to meet the growing global demand for healthy drinking water.

Average Trading Volume: 598,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $205.9M

