Viomi Technology Granted Nasdaq Filing Exception

Viomi Technology Co ( (VIOT) ) has provided an update.

On July 30, 2025, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd announced that it received an exception from Nasdaq Staff regarding the delayed filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024. Initially notified of non-compliance on May 21, 2025, Viomi submitted additional materials on July 2, 2025, leading to the exception, which allows them until November 11, 2025, to file the necessary documents. Failure to meet this deadline could result in a potential delisting notice, although Viomi retains the right to appeal.

Spark’s Take on VIOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VIOT is a Neutral.

Viomi Technology Co’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, with declining revenues, ongoing losses, and negative cash flows. Technical analysis shows weak momentum, while valuation is challenged by a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors together indicate significant financial and operational hurdles that the company needs to overcome to improve its stock performance.

More about Viomi Technology Co

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is a leading technology company in China specializing in home water solutions. The company employs AI technology to enhance drinking water quality and has developed a unique ‘Equipment + Consumables’ business model. Viomi operates a state-of-the-art ‘Water Purifier Gigafactory’ that supports its mission to provide cleaner, healthier drinking water globally.

Average Trading Volume: 858,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $218.3M

