VinFast Reports Significant Growth in EV and E-Scooter Deliveries in Q2 2025

An announcement from VinFast Auto ( (VFS) ) is now available.

VinFast Auto Ltd. announced its global vehicle deliveries for the second quarter of 2025, reporting the delivery of 35,837 electric vehicles, marking a 172% increase year-over-year. The VF 3 and VF 5 models were the best-sellers, contributing 61% of total deliveries. Additionally, the company delivered 69,580 e-scooters and e-bikes, a 432% increase from the previous year. The company plans to release its second-quarter financial results on September 4, 2025, which will be followed by a live webcast to discuss business performance and strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (VFS) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VinFast Auto stock, see the VFS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VFS is a Neutral.

VinFast Auto’s overall stock score of 48 reflects significant financial struggles and valuation challenges, despite positive signals from international expansion and strategic initiatives. The company’s persistent losses and high debt levels are major concerns, while technical analysis provides a neutral outlook. The earnings call highlights strategic growth plans, but financial stability remains a key risk for potential investors.

More about VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, is Vietnam’s leading automotive manufacturer focused on producing electric vehicles, including SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses. The company exports its products to key markets across Asia, North America, and Europe, with a mission to promote a green future.

Average Trading Volume: 529,543

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.19B

