Vinanz Directors Transfer Shares to Settle Debt Obligations

The latest announcement is out from Vinanz Limited ( (GB:BTC) ).

Vinanz Limited announced that Directors David Lenigas and Jeremy Edelman have transferred 5,338,909 shares each from their personal holdings to an institutional investor to fully satisfy the company’s debt obligations. This move corrects an earlier misstatement of the number of shares transferred and aligns with the company’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Vinanz Limited

Vinanz Limited, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘BTC.L’ and trading in the USA on the OTCQB under ‘VINZF’, is focused on building a strategic bitcoin holding. The company achieves this by acquiring Bitcoin for treasury and currency management and through its own Bitcoin mining operations in North America. Vinanz operates miners in various third-party hosting facilities across the USA and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 1,784,574

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £78.32M

