VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Adjusts Share Capital

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has repurchased and canceled 100,000 of its own shares at a price of GBP 4.353967 each, reducing the number of shares in circulation. This move leaves the company with 145,905,677 voting shares, a figure crucial for shareholder notification requirements under FCA regulations. Such actions often reflect efforts to manage share capital and can influence market perceptions of the firm’s financial health.

