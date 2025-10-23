Vikram Solar Secures 148.9 MW Order from Sunsure Energy, Boosting India’s Clean Energy Goals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Vikram Solar Limited ( (IN:VIKRAMSOLR) ).

Vikram Solar Limited has secured a significant order of 148.9 MW high-efficiency solar modules from Sunsure Energy, marking another milestone in India’s clean energy advancement. This order, which will see the deployment of advanced M10R N-Type TOPCon modules in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, aligns with India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. The collaboration underscores Vikram Solar’s strategic partnerships and technological prowess, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and enhanced energy security, while also supporting local economic growth.

More about Vikram Solar Limited

Vikram Solar Limited is a leading Indian solar module manufacturer, specializing in efficient photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing with an international presence across 39 countries. Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, it boasts a cumulative production capacity of 4.5 GW and is recognized as a ‘Top Performer’ in PVEL’s PV Module Reliability scorecard 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 1,018,752

For an in-depth examination of VIKRAMSOLR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue